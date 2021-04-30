UrduPoint.com
Palestinian Poll Delay 'deeply Disappointing': EU

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday condemned the decision by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas to delay long-awaited polls.

"The decision to postpone the planned Palestinian elections, including the legislative elections originally scheduled for 22 May, is deeply disappointing," Borrell said in a statement, urging that a "new date for elections should be set without delay".

