Palestinian poll delay 'deeply disappointing': EU

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday condemned the decision by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas to delay long-awaited polls.

"The decision to postpone the planned Palestinian elections, including the legislative elections originally scheduled for 22 May, is deeply disappointing," Borrell said in a statement, urging that a "new date for elections should be set without delay".