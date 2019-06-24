Palestinian President Abbas Says Certain Bahrain Conference Will Fail
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:30 AM
Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said Sunday he was confident a peace conference this week in Bahrain would fail.
"We are certain that the workshop in Manama will not be successful," Abbas, who is boycotting the US-led conference focussed on the Palestinian economy, told journalists.