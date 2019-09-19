UrduPoint.com
Palestinian President 'against' Possible New Netanyahu Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 08:40 AM

Palestinian president 'against' possible new Netanyahu govt

Oslo, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said Wednesday he would be against a new Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, after elections left him tied with his main challenger and raised the prospect of negotiations to build a unity government.

"Our position: against Netanyahu," Abbas said during a visit to Oslo when questioned over his preferences for a new Israeli government.

