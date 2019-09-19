Palestinian president 'against' possible new Netanyahu govt

(@FahadShabbir)

Oslo, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said Wednesday he would be against a new Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, after elections left him tied with his main challenger and raised the prospect of negotiations to build a unity government.

"Our position: against Netanyahu," Abbas said during a visit to Oslo when questioned over his preferences for a new Israeli government.