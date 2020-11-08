UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian President Urges Biden To 'enhance' Palestinian-US Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 02:50 PM

Palestinian president urges Biden to 'enhance' Palestinian-US ties

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Sunday called on US president-elect Joe Biden to "enhance" relations between the Palestinians and Washington, which collapsed during President Donald Trump's term in office.

In a statement congratulating Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris, Abbas said he hoped to work with the incoming administration "to enhance the Palestinian-American relations and achieve freedom, independence, justice and dignity for our people."

Related Topics

Washington Trump Independence Sunday

Recent Stories

Russia records 20,498 new coronavirus infections

46 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 683 recove ..

46 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler appoints new Director-General for Depa ..

2 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to King of Nor ..

2 hours ago

Visa-free entry for UAE citizens travelling to Per ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Justice expanded deterrent measures ag ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.