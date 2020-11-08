Palestinian president urges Biden to 'enhance' Palestinian-US ties

(@FahadShabbir)

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Sunday called on US president-elect Joe Biden to "enhance" relations between the Palestinians and Washington, which collapsed during President Donald Trump's term in office.

In a statement congratulating Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris, Abbas said he hoped to work with the incoming administration "to enhance the Palestinian-American relations and achieve freedom, independence, justice and dignity for our people."