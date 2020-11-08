UrduPoint.com
Palestinian President Urges Biden To 'strengthen' Palestinian-US Ties

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 02:20 PM

Palestinian president urges Biden to 'strengthen' Palestinian-US ties

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Sunday called on US president-elect Joe Biden to "strengthen" relations between the Palestinians and Washington which collapsed during President Donald Trump's term in office.

In a statement congratulating Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris, Abbas urged the incoming administration "to strengthen the Palestinian-American relationship," and to strive for middle East "peace, stability and security."

