UrduPoint.com

Palestinian Protest Israeli Settler Intrusions Into Al-Aqsa Complex

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Palestinian protest Israeli settler intrusions into Al-Aqsa complex

GAZA CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Palestinians staged a rally in Gaza City on Wednesday to protest Israeli settler intrusions into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

"We reject all Israeli raids and measures in Al-Aqsa Mosque," Ahmad Hamad, a spokesman of Hamas' student wing, which organized the rally, told Anadolu Agency."Our students rally today in support of Al-Aqsa and Jerusalem city," he added.

Tension has been running high across East Jerusalem in recent days as hundreds of Israeli settlers visited the flashpoint site to celebrate the Jewish New Year.

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents the world's third holiest site. Jews, for their part, refer to the area as the "Temple Mount", claiming it had been the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

Related Topics

Protest World Gaza Student Jerusalem Temple SITE Mosque Muslim Jew All

Recent Stories

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US ..

Alleged audio between Imran Khan, Azam Khan on US cypher storms into social medi ..

1 hour ago
 "I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran ..

"I would play on as Cypher exposed," reacts Imran Khan to leaked audio

2 hours ago
 World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

2 hours ago
 Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

Etisalat Delegation Visits PTA

2 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minist ..

Secretary-General Receives Chad’s Economy Minister

2 hours ago
 Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

Adeel Chishti Shares His experience with vivo Y55

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.