UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinian, Syrian Refugees In Lebanon Camps Brace For Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 09:40 AM

Palestinian, Syrian refugees in Lebanon camps brace for virus

Beirut, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Hundreds of thousands of Palestinian and Syrian refugees living in overcrowded and rundown camps in Lebanon are bracing for the novel coronavirus as aid groups mobilise to help.

Lebanon is home to tens of thousands of Palestinians in camps that over the decades have become bustling neighbourhoods, and at least 1.5 million Syrians who have fled the war next door.

So far just one Palestinian, who lives outside a camp, and three Syrians have tested positive for COVID-19 compared to 520 infections and 17 deaths across Lebanon, according to officials.

But Palestinian and Syrian refugees who live in cramped quarters, including tent camps where basic services like water are poor, are particularly vulnerable to the illness.

"The main concern remains... the spread of coronavirus in the overcrowded Palestine refugee camps where there are very limited possibilities for home isolation," said Huda Samra, a spokeswoman for the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA.

The agency, she said, is looking to set up "isolation centres" inside the camps to quarantine anybody who needs it.

Similar structures are being set up for Syrians living in close quarters in seas of canvas tents in the east of the country, the UN refugee agency UNHCR says.

But deteriorating cases will have to be evacuated to Lebanese intensive care units, where aid workers fear there may not be enough beds.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Palestine Poor Water Lebanon May Refugee UNHCR Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

19 minutes ago

ADDED issues new circular extending temporary clos ..

8 hours ago

Free public bus rides; 50% discount on taxi fares ..

9 hours ago

ERC distributes 5,000 food parcels in support of & ..

9 hours ago

Inquiry committee reports export of sugar was unju ..

10 hours ago

US commissions nuclear sub but skips fanfare due t ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.