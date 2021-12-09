Palestinian teen facing east Jerusalem eviction arrested after stabbing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jerusalem, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :A Palestinian teenager police arrested Wednesday for allegedly stabbing an Israeli is from a family battling eviction from a Jerusalem flashpoint area that helped fuel an 11-day Gaza war this year, a rights group said.

The 14-year-old suspect was tracked down to a school in the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah after police fanned out on the ground and used a helicopter to search for her.

Israeli emergency services identified the stabbing victim as Moria Cohen, 26, a Jewish resident of Sheikh Jarrah, who had been taking her five children to kindergarten when she was attacked.

Cohen was admitted to Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus with a 30-centimetre (one foot) knife in her back, said director of general surgery Haggi Mazeh.

She was cleared for release later Wednesday.

Attorney Mohammed Mahmud, who is representing the Palestinian teen, told AFP "she denies it".

In a video Israeli police said they had also arrested "a number" of women who had surrounded the suspect at the time of her arrest.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised "the security forces for the swift capture of the terrorist" and wished "a speedy recovery to the victim".

Dozens of far-right nationalist Jews were later seen demonstrating in the neighbourhood, waving Israeli flags and chanting "Death to terrorists".

They were flanked by Israeli police who kept them apart from Palestinian residents who also took to the streets.