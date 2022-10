Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Palestinians on Tuesday hailed Australia's decision to reverse its recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel's capital despite fierce criticism by Israel.

"We welcome Australia's decision with regards to Jerusalem & its call for a two-state solution in accordance with international legitimacy," the Palestinian Authority's civil affairs minister, Hussein al-Sheikh, said on Twitter.