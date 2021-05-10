Palestinians, Israeli Police Clash At Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Compound
Faizan Hashmi 15 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 11:00 AM
Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Major clashes broke out on Monday between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli police near the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, an AFP correspondent reported.
Hundreds of people threw projectiles at the Israeli security forces who fired stun grenades to disperse them, the correspondent said, adding that some of those involved suffered injuries.