UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestinians, Israeli Police Clash At Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Compound

Faizan Hashmi 15 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 11:00 AM

Palestinians, Israeli police clash at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa compound

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Major clashes broke out on Monday between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli police near the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, an AFP correspondent reported.

Hundreds of people threw projectiles at the Israeli security forces who fired stun grenades to disperse them, the correspondent said, adding that some of those involved suffered injuries.

Related Topics

Police Jerusalem Mosque

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

44 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

45 minutes ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

3 hours ago

US Colonial Pipeline Expects to Substantially Rest ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.