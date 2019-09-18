Palestinians ready for dialogue with any future Israeli leader: foreign minister

(@imziishan)

Oslo, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :The Palestinians are prepared to engage in dialogue with any future Israeli leader, Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said Wednesday in Oslo, the day after general elections in Israel.

"Whoever will be able to form a government, we are ready to sit with him or her in order to restart the negotiations," al-Maliki told reporters after the elections ended in a tie between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main challenger Benny Gantz.