Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :The Copa Libertadores final between Brazilian rivals Palmeiras and Flamengo went to extra time on Saturday as it finished 1-1 after 90 minutes in Montevideo.

Reigning champions Palmeiras struck five minutes in through Raphael Veiga but Gabriel Barbosa equalled in the second half for 2019 winners Flamengo.