Palmeiras, Santos Held In Brazil's Serie A

Umer Jamshaid 53 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Midfielder Gabriel Franco scored a second-half equalizer as Corinthians secured a 1-1 draw at Palmeiras in Brazil's Serie A championship on Saturday.

Franco smashed a left-footed volley from six yards past goalkeeper Jailson Santos after Gustavo Silva's cut-back from the left side of the penalty area.

Raphael Veiga had given the hosts an early lead with a long-range effort after combining with Wesley Ribeiro.

The result at Allianz Parque leaves Palmeiras sixth in the 20-team standings, two points behind leaders Fortaleza. Corinthians are eighth, trailing their Sao Paulo rivals on goal difference.

In Saturday's only other Brazilian Serie A match, Juventude held Santos to a goalless draw at the latter's Vila Belmiro stadium.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

