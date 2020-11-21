UrduPoint.com
Panama Court Says Ex-president Martinelli To Face New Trial

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 08:40 AM

Panama court says ex-president Martinelli to face new trial

Panama City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :A court in Panama on Friday threw out a sentence that acquitted former president Ricardo Martinelli of illegal wiretapping and corruption, and ordered him to face a new trial.

The attorney general's office said in a statement on Twitter that the Superior Court of Appeals had upheld an appeal for the annulment of last year's sentence that acquitted the 68-year-old ex-president, who held office between 2009 and 2014.

Martinelli, who is seeking to run again in 2024, tweeted to claim the new trial will boost him politically.

"Today I understood that I will be president of Panama in 2024. Without fights there are no victories," he wrote.

Plaintiffs such as Mitchel Doens disagreed.

"It's something positive, in that the case has not been closed and there is a second chance to show that this man spied on his political opponents using state resources and violated human rights," said Doens, the former secretary general of the Democratic Revolutionary Party, which was in opposition to the Martinelli government.

