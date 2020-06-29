Panama ex-president Varela quizzed over Odebrecht funds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Panama City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti-corruption prosecutors in Panama on Monday questioned ex-President Juan Carlos Varela over alleged illegal campaign donations from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

Varela's office said he had "taken the initiative" to appear voluntarily before prosecutors investigating donations to his right-wing Panamenista Party ahead of 2014 presidential elections.

Odebrecht has acknowledged paying $59 million in bribes to Panamanian officials between 2010 and 2014, when another former president, Ricardo Martinelli, was in power.

Martinelli's sons and several associates are also implicated in the scandal.

Varela's office said the alleged bribes were unconnected with his presidency and only concerned his electoral campaign.

The campaign was financed "according to the laws of our country," it said.

Varela succeeded Martinelli as president in 2014. Varela has been harshly criticized for not canceling state contracts with Odebrecht during his presidency, which ended last year.

The Brazilian company is a prominent builder in the Central American country, undertaking 17 megaprojects since 2005, ranging from roads and highways to hydroelectric and urban renovation, garnering an estimated $10 billion.

Odebrecht has already agreed to pay the government 220 million Dollars in reparations over 12 years and cooperate with anti-corruption investigators, as part of an agreement reached with Brazilian and Panamanian prosecutors.