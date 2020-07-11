UrduPoint.com
Panama Hospitals On Verge Of Collapse As Virus Cases Surge

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 10:50 AM

Panama hospitals on verge of collapse as virus cases surge

Panama City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Hospitals in Panama are on the brink of collapse as coronavirus cases spike in the Central American country worst hit by the pandemic, where doctors are already exhausted.

With a population of four million, Panama has gone from 200 cases a day to 1,100 over the last few weeks.

"Our daily number of infected patients has been increasing in a sustained way to the point of passing 1,000 cases," David Villalobos, head of the intensive care unit at the Arnulfo Arias Madrid Hospital in Panama City, told AFP.

"There are no hospitals that could sustain such a number," he said.

The sharp increase has forced authorities to adapt existing hospitals and look for new spaces, like convention centers, to boost a health system with a range of problems including long waiting lists.

"The fear of the collapse of the public system in our country is evident if the number of cases remains the same," Domingo Moreno, coordinator of a coalition of healthcare workers' unions, told AFP.

"In the next two weeks we probably won't have anywhere to put beds."With 42,000 cases and 839 deaths, Panama has the worst official tally of coronavirus infections in the region.

