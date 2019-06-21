Panama says back on global money laundering watchlist

Panama City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Panama has been placed back on an international money laundering watchlist by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Central American country's economy minister announced Friday.

"Despite recognizing the progress made by Panama and its political commitment at the highest level, the FATF plenary held this week approved that Panama be included" on the list, said the minister, Eyda Varela.