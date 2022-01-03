Panama Seized Record Amount Of Drugs In 2021: President
Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2022 | 02:10 AM
Panama City, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Panama seized a record haul of 128 tons of drugs in 2021, President Laurentino Cortizo said on Sunday.
The figure represented a 43 percent increase on the previous record of 90 tons from 2019.
"In 2021, as a result of 565 operations against organized crime and drug trafficking, 128.7 tons of drugs were seized," Cortizo told the National Assembly parliament.