Panama seized record amount of drugs in 2021: president

Panama City, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Panama seized a record haul of 128 tons of drugs in 2021, President Laurentino Cortizo said on Sunday.

The figure represented a 43 percent increase on the previous record of 90 tons from 2019.

"In 2021, as a result of 565 operations against organized crime and drug trafficking, 128.7 tons of drugs were seized," Cortizo told the National Assembly parliament.