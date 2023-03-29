UrduPoint.com

Panama Trade Fairs Focus On LatAm's Investment Potential

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Panama trade fairs focus on LatAm's investment potential

PANAMA CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) --:Panama opened its top three trade fairs on Tuesday in the capital city here, each highlighting Latin America's potential to attract investment, the Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (CCIAP) said.

Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo and Vice President of the Dominican Republic Raquel Pena inaugurated the three-day expositions -- Expocomer, Expo Logistica and Expo Turismo Internacional -- at the Panama Convention Center.

More than 600 companies from Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Africa are taking part in the fairs, aiming to expand their business contacts and commercial exchanges.

China owns the largest pavilion this year, with 186 exhibition stands, the organizers said.

Related Topics

Africa Business Europe Agriculture Panama Dominican Republic Chamber Commerce From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Government Financial Policy Coordination Council h ..

Government Financial Policy Coordination Council holds its first meeting for 202 ..

52 minutes ago
 SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in Punjab, KPK elections

2 hours ago
 17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase o ..

17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase of Polio drive

2 hours ago
 NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elec ..

NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elections for all assemblies under ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th March 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.