PANAMA CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) --:Panama opened its top three trade fairs on Tuesday in the capital city here, each highlighting Latin America's potential to attract investment, the Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (CCIAP) said.

Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo and Vice President of the Dominican Republic Raquel Pena inaugurated the three-day expositions -- Expocomer, Expo Logistica and Expo Turismo Internacional -- at the Panama Convention Center.

More than 600 companies from Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Africa are taking part in the fairs, aiming to expand their business contacts and commercial exchanges.

China owns the largest pavilion this year, with 186 exhibition stands, the organizers said.