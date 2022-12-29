UrduPoint.com

Panda Cubs Greet Visitors Ahead Of New Year

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Panda cubs greet visitors ahead of New Year

CHENGDU, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Thirteen giant panda cubs born in 2022 met the public Thursday in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, to greet their fans before the New Year.

Visitors cheered as the cubs, held by their keepers, came into sight in a festively decorated area of Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding at around 10 a.m.

The newborns are among 15 giant panda cubs bred at the panda base this year. They are all in good health, with the heaviest weighing more than 12 kg and the lightest close to 6 kg.

In recent years, the base has cooperated with 45 institutions from 17 countries and regions in scientific research on giant pandas.

It has overcome many challenges in areas such as captive panda breeding, feeding, and population genetic management, thus helping the panda population increase rapidly.

The number of giant pandas in captivity at the base has reached 237, with an average annual growth rate increasing to 12.2 percent.

