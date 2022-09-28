UrduPoint.com

Panda Cubs Meet Public At SW China Breeding Base

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Panda cubs meet public at SW China breeding base

CHENGDU, Sept. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Thirteen panda cubs, all born at the China Giant Panda Protection and Research Center this year, on Wednesday met the public at the breeding base in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The cubs were held by their keepers and posed in front of cameras.

They were laid on a table-tennis table-like platform which was decorated with ping-pong bats and balls made with wood and hemp ropes for the cubs to play with. The setting conveyed good wishes for the Chengdu 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals to be held between Sept.

30 and Oct. 9.

According to the center, the newborn cubs are among 15 giant panda cubs successfully bred at the panda base this year, including four pairs of twins. The weight of the heaviest newborn giant panda cub has reached 218.5 grams.

Visitors will be able to see the 2022 newborn panda cubs when traveling to the base during the upcoming National Day holiday in the first week of October.

Related Topics

Tennis World China Chengdu Panda October All Weight

Recent Stories

Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of You ..

Secretary-General Emphasizes the Importance of Young Diplomats from OIC Countrie ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

Vivo Y15C Illuminates the Style in You

2 hours ago
 World cannot save the planet unless US, China work ..

World cannot save the planet unless US, China work together: Bilawal Bhutto

3 hours ago
 World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

World assured support to flood-hit Pakistan: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.