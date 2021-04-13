UrduPoint.com
Pandemic At 'critical Point' As Cases Rise Exponentially: WHO

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The Covid-19 pandemic is in a critical phase, the World Health Organization said Monday, warning cases were surging despite proven measures to rein in the spread.

"We are in a critical point of the pandemic right now," Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19, told reporters.

"The trajectory of this pandemic is growing. It is growing exponentially. This is not the situation we want to be in 16 months into a pandemic, when we have proven control measures," she said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

