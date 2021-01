Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The international tourism industry lost $1.3 trillion in revenues in 2020 because of the pandemic, the UN World Tourism Organization said Thursday.

International tourist arrivals plunged by one billion, or 74 percent last year, compared to 2019, the Madrid-based body added, calling 2020 "the worst year in tourism history".