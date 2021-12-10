(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :With a pandemic crisis meeting and debut appearances in Paris and Brussels, Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his team hit the ground running on their first day in office Thursday.

After a ceremony-laden handover from Angela Merkel on Wednesday, Scholz sat down with regional leaders of Germany's 16 states to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

"We want to act quickly and decisively when it is necessary," Scholz said after the meeting, stressing that he wanted "ensure that as many citizens as possible are vaccinated", including with third booster doses.

With intensive care beds filling up and new variant Omicron adding to fears, Scholz's coalition of his Social Democrats, the ecologist Greens and the liberal FDP was already dragged into fighting the pandemic before being sworn in.

Underlining the "deadly serious" situation, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had during Wednesday's investiture ceremony pointedly urged Scholz to "ensure that the pandemic does not keep us firmly in its grip for another year".

Scholz, 63, has already called for Germany to follow Austria's example and introduce mandatory jabs, pushed by Germany's stagnating inoculation rate.

But he may have many more tough decisions to make.