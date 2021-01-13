UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemic-driven Shift To Home Work Carries Risks, UN Says

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Pandemic-driven shift to home work carries risks, UN says

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The shift to home-working triggered by the coronavirus pandemic looks set to endure long-term, making it vital to protect employees' rights and avoid blurred lines between on-the-clock hours and personal time, the United Nations said Wednesday.

Issues facing home workers and their employers need greater attention, including better safeguards and more awareness of the rights and risks involved, the UN's International Labour Organization said in a report.

"When the world was brutally hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, wide swathes of the world's workers turned almost overnight to home work as a way of protecting both their jobs and their lives," the agency said.

"There is no doubt that home work is likely to take on greater importance in the years to come.

"It is thus time for governments... to ensure that all home workers -- whether they are weaving rattan in Indonesia, making shea butter in Ghana, tagging photos in Egypt, sewing masks in Uruguay, or teleworking in France -- move from invisibility to decent work." - 260 mn home workers before pandemic - The ILO estimated that in 2019, there were about 260 million home-based workers around the world, representing 7.9 percent of global employment.

In the first months of the pandemic in 2020, that shot up to an estimated one in five workers, said the ILO.

In low- and middle-income countries, most home-based workers were own-account workers, but in high-income countries, employees were the largest group.

Most home-based workers are women. According to ILO estimates, 147 million women and 113 million men worked from home in 2019.

The 279-page report said the growth of working from home in 2020 has brought renewed urgency to the need to address issues facing home workers and their employers.

"For teleworkers, the main concern is the blurring between working time and personal and family time," the report said.

Equal treatment should be given to home workers and similar employees working on the company premises, it said.

"Given the potential risks of social isolation, it is necessary to develop specific actions that mitigate psychosocial risks," the report added.

"The introduction of a 'right to disconnect' is an important policy measure to limit working time and ensure respect for the boundaries between work life and private life." - Earnings penalty - The report said the greatest benefit in working from home was flexibility in hours, and though home workers' hours are more uncertain they do shorter days on average.

"The provision of quality childcare is important for all home workers, boosting their productivity and supporting the work-family balance, and, for industrial home workers, potentially helping to break the cycle of poverty," the ILO said.

However, the ILO said a "home work penalty" in earnings was evident in almost all countries, according to pre-pandemic figures.

For example, home workers made 13 percent less income than non-home workers in Britain, 22 percent less in the United States, 25 percent less in South Africa and about half as much in India, Mexico and Argentina.

Home workers enjoy less social protection, face greater health and safety risks and have less access to training, which can affect career prospects, said the report.

"Home working is often poorly regulated and compliance with existing laws remains a challenge." The report included recommendations to make home working more visible and thus better protected.

"Ensuring effective freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining would be of great consequence for all home workers," it said.

rjm/nl/jj/pvh/mjs

Related Topics

India World United Nations Egypt France Company Ilo Argentina Indonesia South Africa United States Ghana Mexico Uruguay Women 2019 2020 Family All From Million Jobs Labour Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Football Association signs agreement with Latv ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports accelerates Transportr’s inland ..

11 minutes ago

Final preparations completed for 15th UAE Warriors ..

26 minutes ago

UAE continuing to achieve sustainable development: ..

41 minutes ago

Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, Sandooq Al Watan lau ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Astronomical Observatory records new globa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.