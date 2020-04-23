(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :In the shadow of a Madrid church, a crowd of men and women stand in line to collect handouts of basic foods they can't afford.

Their working class district of Puente de Vallecas in Madrid is the hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak that has seized the city.

It is also the most vulnerable to the economic crisis that has followed.

Gloria Corrales, a 50-year-old immigrant from Colombia, is one of the roughly 450 people who have started coming daily to the San Jose soup kitchen near the church.

She used to work for a family looking after a 92-year-old woman, but after the coronavirus hit, she lost her job almost immediately.

"I got sick with a common flu. They told me not to come back. They feared I would infect her," she says.

The church has seen several cases of people like Corrales who were let go "out of fear that they could be contagious", says Susana Hortigosa, in charge of media relations at the parish.

With more than 22,000 coronavirus deaths and some 213,000 infections, Spain is one of the worst-affected countries by the pandemic sweeping the globe.

It has hammered the nation's most vulnerable, especially those living in working-class neighbourhoods like Puente de Vallecas.

Home to around 230,000 people, the district in southeastern Madrid has long been a home to newcomers to the city, at first Spaniards from other parts of Spain and more recently immigrants from Latin America, Morocco and Eastern Europe.

It is one of Madrid's poorest neighbourhoods, with many people working construction jobs or in the hospitality sector, which offer low wages and little job security.

"We are already feeling major effects from the economic crisis which the health crisis has caused. People are suddenly becoming unemployed," says Hortigosa at her red-brick walled office at the church where her phone rang non-stop.

"A lot of people are asking for help," she adds.