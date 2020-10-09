UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemic Fattens Value Of Grocery Delivery Star Instacart

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:50 AM

Pandemic fattens value of grocery delivery star Instacart

San Francisco, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :US grocery delivery startup Instacart on Thursday said it has raised $200 million in a funding round that valued it at $17.7 billion with its business surged during the pandemic.

The San Francisco-based group uses independent gig workers to shop and deliver groceries, and has seen demand soar as people avoiding the coronavirus turned to it for grocery shopping.

Instacart's value has doubled since the start of this year, when it was valued at nearly $8 billion, according to US media reports.

"Covid-19 has forever changed the way people shop for their groceries and goods," the startup said in a release announcing the funding round.

"As a result, Instacart has gone from a convenience to a lifeline for millions of people." Instacart deliveries shopping orders from nearly 40,000 store locations across North America, according to the startup.

Instacart's latest valuation now puts it on par with shared lodging startup Airbnb, which has seen its value plumet due to the pandemic's hit on the travel industry.

San Francisco-based Airbnb was valued at $18 billion in an April funding rond, nearly half of the worth placed on the startup by investors before the pandemic.

Airbnb has, nonetheless, started the process of going public with an initial public offering of stock.

Related Topics

Business San April Media From Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 9, 2020 in Pakistan

40 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

11 hours ago

WTO to Appoint First Female Chief as Shortlist Nar ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

12 hours ago

38,637 housing units worth Rs120.21 bln being cons ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.