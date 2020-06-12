UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemic No Match For Indonesia's Door-to-door Teachers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:20 AM

Pandemic no match for Indonesia's door-to-door teachers

Magelang, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Teacher Henrikus Suroto vowed his students wouldn't be cheated out of their education when the global pandemic forced schools to be closed in Indonesia's remote Kenalan village.

So he braves windy mountain roads and sheer cliff drops to visit the poor farming community in Central Java, where online classes are out of the question due to a lack of internet service -- a luxury few parents could afford anyway.

Not only is Suroto risking death or serious illness from COVID-19, he is violating government orders not to hold in-person classes to prevent the spread of the disease.

"No one's forcing me to do this -- it's something inside telling me to do it," the 57-year-old told AFP.

"I feel a bit guilty about breaking (orders) to hold online classes, but the reality is that it isn't easy here.

"The only solution is to be close to students with door-to-door teaching," he added.

Suroto is one of a small number of teachers taking on dangerous terrain, bad weather and the chance of contracting the novel coronavirus, to reach home-bound students across the world's fourth-most populous nation, home to a quarter of billion people.

Nearly 70 million children and young people have been affected by school shutdowns which started in mid-March.

While the pandemic has sparked a boom in online learning, especially in wealthy nations, about one-third of Indonesia's nearly 270 million people don't have access to the Internet or even, in some cases, electricity.

Related Topics

Weather Internet World Electricity Poor Education Visit Young Indonesia From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 minute ago

US surpasses 2 million coronavirus cases

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,733 new confirmed cases of ..

7 hours ago

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug

7 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council hold workshop f ..

8 hours ago

UAE trade in works of art hit AED10.6 bn in 2019

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.