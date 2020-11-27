UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemic Pizza: Malaysian Family Cooks Up Solution To Virus Woes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 09:10 AM

Pandemic pizza: Malaysian family cooks up solution to virus woes

Jemapoh, Malaysia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :A Malaysian family have cooked up a tasty solution to their economic woes during the pandemic by opening a backyard pizzeria that has proved a hit in their sleepy village.

Millions of people around the world lost their jobs this year as governments introduced economically damaging lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

But one family in a Malaysian village managed to turn a bumper profit during the downturn by opening up an eatery serving wood-fired pizzas from their home.

Based in Jemapoh, 120 kilometres (75 miles) south of the capital Kuala Lumpur, the business offers pizzas with herbs and spices, and cut pineapples mixed with meat or tuna, along with a heavy layer of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

"We did this to get some pocket money," said Raudhah Hassan, 35, the eldest of several siblings and mastermind behind the business.

Pizzas have been flying out of the family's makeshift kitchen since late April, a month after authorities implemented curbs that confined people to their homes and saw the closure of most businesses.

Restaurants were allowed to keep operating and, after Raudhah's shop selling headscarves saw a fall in business and some of her siblings had their pay cut, the family decided to open the pizzeria.

Related Topics

World Business Kuala Lumpur Money April Family From Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, External Affairs Minister of I ..

9 hours ago

HPD’s 8th ‘My Health’ Conference ends on a h ..

10 hours ago

Dutch company keen to invest US$ 1.3 b in Karachi ..

9 hours ago

Kremlin Unaware of French Media Reports on Details ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahraini FM review consolidati ..

10 hours ago

&#039;Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital&#039 ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.