Pandemic Pushes Global Aid Needs To Record $35 Bn For 2021: UN

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:20 AM

Pandemic pushes global aid needs to record $35 bn for 2021: UN

Geneva, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The UN said Tuesday that a record $35 billion would be needed for aid in 2021 as the global coronavirus pandemic leaves tens of millions more people in crisis, and with the risk of multiple famines loomingThe world body's Global Humanitarian Overview estimated that 235 million people worldwide will need some form of emergency assistance next year -- a staggering 40-percent increase compared with 2020.

"The increase arises almost entirely because of Covid-19," United Nations emergency relief coordinator Mark Lowcock told reporters.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

