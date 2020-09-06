UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemic Put Algeria's Protests On Pause - Will They Now Resume?

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

Pandemic put Algeria's protests on pause - will they now resume?

Algiers, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :For over a year Algeria's defiant anti-government "Hirak" protestors seemed unstoppable, but weekly demonstrations skidded to a halt due to restrictions to end the coronavirus crisis.

With two months to go before a key referendum on constitutional reform -- a vote the government hopes will meet their demands -- many expect the protests to soon return.

"The will to change the mode of governance is still present," said political scientist Louisa Driss Ait Hamadouche.

While the mass demonstrations in the North African nation may be on hold, the anger remains and, many believe, could soon rekindle the street protests.

"Although both hypotheses are possible, the most likely is the resumption of demonstrations," Hamadouche said.

Anti-government protests led by Hirak -- meaning in Arabic, "the movement" -- last year swept ailing president Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power.

But the rallies continued afterwards, demanding the ouster of the entire state apparatus, which is reviled by many Algerians as inept and corrupt.

Related Topics

Vote Algeria May From Government Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on &#039 ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends urgent aid to flood-stricken Sudan

1 hour ago

ADFD-funded $15 million solar plant in Cuba gets c ..

3 hours ago

UAE to provide medical treatment for former Mali p ..

4 hours ago

Jaishankar hails UAE-India relations

6 hours ago

G20 ministers support efforts to mitigate coronavi ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.