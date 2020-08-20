UrduPoint.com
Pandemic Reignites German Debate Over Four-day Work Week

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:20 PM

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has reignited debate in Germany about cutting the working week to four days to help preserve jobs during and after the economic shock.

But the idea remains highly controversial.

The president of Germany's powerful metalworkers union IG Metall, Joerg Hofmann, started a national conversation by proposing the measure at a time when fears about unemployment are rising, as they are across the world.

Before the pandemic pummelled the global economy, Germany boasted a record low unemployment level of around five percent.

By July, the rate had climbed to 6.4 percent.

German Labour Minister Hubertus Heil, a member of the centre-left Social Democrats, has signalled he is open to moving away from a traditional five-day working week.

"Reduced hours with some wage compensation may be an appropriate measure," he said this week.

The basic idea is that in working less, employees share more of the jobs that are fading away.

