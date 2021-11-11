UrduPoint.com

Pandemic Sees Criminals Target Online Shoppers: Europol

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has sparked a sharp rise in online shopping fraud, Europe's policing agency warned on Thursday, saying criminals continued to prey on victims working from home.

Fears of catching the virus have driven a sharp increase in online shopping, which in turn has led to a major rise in delivery fraud in the second year of the pandemic, Europol said in its annual cybercrime report.

"The extension of lockdowns throughout Europe has brought with it a number of new e-commerce opportunities, which have often proven to be a target for criminals," the Hague-based agency said.

