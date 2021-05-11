Pandemic sends Ubisoft sales soaring

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Video game publisher Ubisoft said Tuesday sales soared by nearly 40 percent in its latest fiscal year as gamers stuck at home due to the pandemic splurged on its titles like Assassin's Creed.

In its reporting year that ended in March, sales hit a record 2.2 billion Euros ($2.7 billion), and the company returned to profit, earning 103.1 million.

"Ubisoft delivered a record year," Chief Financial Officer Frederick Duguet said.

A 50 percent jump in sales in the Assassin's Creed franchise from the previous record set in 2012-2013, led by the release of the latest title, Valhalla, helped boost overall sales.

Rainbow Six was another popular title during the year, but the company noted that its back catalogue continues to account for more than half of overall sales.

Ubisoft said it expected single-digit sales growth this fiscal year.