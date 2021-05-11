UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pandemic Sends Ubisoft Sales Soaring

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 11:51 PM

Pandemic sends Ubisoft sales soaring

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Video game publisher Ubisoft said Tuesday sales soared by nearly 40 percent in its latest fiscal year as gamers stuck at home due to the pandemic splurged on its titles like Assassin's Creed.

In its reporting year that ended in March, sales hit a record 2.2 billion Euros ($2.7 billion), and the company returned to profit, earning 103.1 million.

"Ubisoft delivered a record year," Chief Financial Officer Frederick Duguet said.

A 50 percent jump in sales in the Assassin's Creed franchise from the previous record set in 2012-2013, led by the release of the latest title, Valhalla, helped boost overall sales.

Rainbow Six was another popular title during the year, but the company noted that its back catalogue continues to account for more than half of overall sales.

Ubisoft said it expected single-digit sales growth this fiscal year.

Related Topics

Company March From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

38 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.