Pandemic sends US single mothers into poverty

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :When the coronavirus pandemic shuttered restaurants in California, Aleida Ramirez lost her job as a waitress, plunging her -- along with many other single mothers -- into a vicious cycle of poverty, unpaid bills and reliance on food banks.

The pandemic has been particularly hard on women who work in the service sector, which has been crippled by the economic crisis.

And more than 12 million Americans who are unemployed or without income face losing their benefits the day after Christmas, when the aid package passed by Congress in the spring expires -- barring a deal in high-stakes talks this weekend.

Ramirez had to quit her second job as a delivery driver for food service Instacart in order to take care of her 11-year-old daughter and her 21-year-old nephew, who has autism, when her husband was arrested in July for domestic violence.

Since October, she has not paid rent on her apartment in a housing complex in Concord, northeast of San Francisco.

"I was like, 'I can't -- I have to choose what do I cover: is it food or rent?'" she said.

To support her household, she received meal tickets from her daughter's school, as well as vouchers from a local church that she can redeem at a corner store.

In order to pay for internet service -- an essential tool for her daughter's remote classes -- Ramirez counts on her nephew's salary from a part-time job at McDonald's. She also regularly skips meals.

Ramirez said she felt "guilty" for her situation: "I felt that I was being like a bad mom, I was irresponsible."But then she realized she wasn't alone. Ramirez got together with neighbors and they organized to negotiate with landlords.

"This is all of us in the same boat, many of us single moms," she said.