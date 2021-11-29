UrduPoint.com

Pandemic To Cost Global Tourism $2 Trillion In 2021: UN

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 08:10 AM

Pandemic to cost global tourism $2 trillion in 2021: UN

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The coronavirus pandemic will cost global tourism $2.0 trillion in lost revenue in 2021, a similar amount to last year, the UN's tourism body said on Monday, calling the sector's recovery "fragile".

The forecast from the Madrid-based World Tourism Organization comes as Europe is grappling with a surge in infections and as a new heavily mutated Covid-19 variant, dubbed Omicron, spread across the globe.

