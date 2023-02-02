UrduPoint.com

Pandemic To Paradise: Chinese Tourists Return To Bali After Three Years

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Pandemic to paradise: Chinese tourists return to Bali after three years

Denpasar, Indonesia, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Donning yellow "Bali" hats featuring a surfer as the last letter, Chinese tourists walked along the Indonesian backpacker hotspot's pristine blue waters, forgetting three years of Covid-19 misery.

Exploring "turtle island", taking day trips to neighbouring Lombok and hitting Bali's famed beaches, the world's biggest-spending tourists were back after the Lunar New Year kicked off and Beijing reopened to the world last month.

"I am especially happy to travel because, before the pandemic, I was someone who liked to travel a lot, going all over to see the sights, experience different cultures and people," Li Zhao-long, a 28-year-old internet company worker from Kunming in southwest Yunnan province, told AFP.

"Three years on, being able to come from China to Indonesia, I am extremely happy and overjoyed." Chinese holidaymakers have endured years of lockdowns and travel restrictions driven by Beijing's fervent pursuit of its "zero-Covid" policy, followed by a sudden reopening and accompanying spike in infections.

Now a lucky few armed with selfie-sticks and clad in tropical shirts and straw hats are on long-awaited getaways to the "Island of Gods".

In recent years Chinese visitor numbers to Bali plunged after both countries closed their borders at the height of the pandemic.

But Indonesia's tourism minister said Jakarta was aiming for a massive rebound from those lows and estimated the country would welcome 253,000 Chinese tourists this year.

Balinese officials are even more bullish, hoping for the return of two-thirds of the 1.2 million Chinese visitors who came to the island pre-pandemic -- making them the second biggest group of tourists behind Australians.

Though only several hundred Chinese tourists have arrived so far on a once-weekly flight from Shenzhen, the Indonesian government says four more airlines have applied to fly regularly to Bali from China.

Officials are anticipating a return to normal Chinese tourist levels -- which once amounted to a fifth of all visitors -- on the island by 2025.

The government also plans to ramp up its marketing of Bali as a paradise destination, according to the tourism minister.

At a mall in the Balinese capital Denpasar, Dong Yi was one of those who didn't need to be persuaded, vowing to return to Indonesia now mainlanders could travel back and forth.

"From the moment I stepped off the plane, I could feel the passionate hospitality of the Bali islanders. I really like it here," said the 47-year-old finance worker.

"In the future, I will come here often to travel"Li said the pandemic was a "tough period" for him and his compatriots, and after the agonising three-year wait, "just being able to leave the country is a happy occasion".

Related Topics

Internet World China Company Shenzhen Kunming Beijing Denpasar Jakarta Indonesia All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 202 ..

Borouge reports $1.4 billion net profit during 2022

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd February 2023

2 hours ago
 US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

9 hours ago
 UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

10 hours ago
 Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of ..

Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of Cardiology on February 3-4

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.