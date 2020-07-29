UrduPoint.com
Pandey Formally Assumes Charge As New Nepalese Ambassador To China

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:00 AM

Pandey formally assumes charge as new Nepalese Ambassador to China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) ::Mahendra Bahadur Pandey has formally assumed charge as the new Nepalese Ambassador to China as the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs accepted his copy of credentials.

"On July 28, 2020, Hong Lei, Director General of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, accepted a copy of credentials from Nepal's new ambassador to China.

Ambassador Pandey arrived in Beijing on July 9," said a statement issued by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.

Former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Pandey was appointed to the post by the Nepalese government in April this year. The post was vacant after the Nepalese government called back Ambassador Leelamani Poudyal before this.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

