UrduPoint.com

Panic, But No Victims After Shots Fired At America's Largest Mall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Panic, but no victims after shots fired at America's largest mall

Washington, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Gunshots caused panic at America's largest mall on Thursday, but the incident was soon resolved with no victims reported, according to officials.

The giant Mall of America complex in the midwestern state of Minnesota went into lockdown Thursday afternoon in what police described as an "active incident." Footage shared on social media, which could not be immediately authenticated, showed panicked shoppers running through the sprawling mall, which has more than 500 stores.

Police in the city of Bloomington described the event as "an isolated incident," saying the suspect had fled the mall on foot.

"Based on information from (police), this was an isolated dispute between the suspects and there is no longer a threat," the Mall of America said in a statement on Twitter.

"MOA is scheduled to reopen Friday at 10 am." A video of the incident on Twitter appears to show a person shouting while walking into a Nike store. Several gunshots are then heard.

In a separate video, families pushing children in strollers are seen running through the mall in fear, clutching shopping bags, while security guards patrol the premises with guns drawn.

A message can be heard on a loudspeaker, telling shoppers, "Attention: those who are not currently in a secure location, seek shelter immediately."The United States has seen a wave of gun violence, with a record of approximately 45,000 deaths caused by firearms in 2020, according to Federal data, but efforts at nationwide gun control have repeatedly failed.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Twitter Bloomington United States 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia ..

Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia

7 hours ago
 One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

7 hours ago
 New Zealand v The Netherlands 1st T20 scores

New Zealand v The Netherlands 1st T20 scores

7 hours ago
 Bilawal asks int'l community to end Indian atrocit ..

Bilawal asks int'l community to end Indian atrocities in IIOJK

8 hours ago
 One killed, six injured in Quetta hand grenade att ..

One killed, six injured in Quetta hand grenade attack

8 hours ago
 Govt to fulfill legal responsibility by filing ref ..

Govt to fulfill legal responsibility by filing reference against PTI: Khawaja As ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.