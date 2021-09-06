Panjshir resistance calls for ceasefire, Taliban withdrawal: statement

Kabul, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Resistance forces holed up in the Panjshir Valley against the Taliban have called for a ceasefire, a statement from their leaders said, after reports they had suffered heavy losses at the weekend.

The National Resistance Front said late Sunday it "proposes that the Taliban stop its military operations in Panjshir... and withdraw its forces. In return, we will direct our forces to refrain from military action."