UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pape Diouf, Who Led Marseille To Ligue 1 Title, Dies From Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 10:30 AM

Pape Diouf, who led Marseille to Ligue 1 title, dies from coronavirus

Marseille, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Former Marseille president Pape Diouf has died aged 68 after contracting the new coronavirus, a family source told AFP on Tuesday.

Diouf, who was born in Chad but had French and Senegalese citizenship, led the club between 2005-2009 and helped build the side who lifted the Ligue 1 title in 2010.

He was hospitalised in Senegal after contracting the virus there and became the country's first COVID-19 fatality.

Diouf had been due to leave for Nice earlier on Tuesday to be treated in France, but a sharp deterioration in his health -- which saw him placed on a respirator -- prevented him from boarding the plane.

Diouf was also a journalist and football agent before taking over at the Stade Velodrome.

Moving to Marseille aged 18, he was set on a career in the military, but soon switched paths.

After studying at the prestigious Sciences Po in Paris, he worked at the La Marseillaise newspaper before becoming a football agent, most notably for Didier Drogba, who enthralled the Velodrome in 2003-04.

He later became president at Marseille, "a difficult post, where there were very few men from diverse backgrounds," said Jacques-Henri Eyraud, the club's current president.

"But he fought tooth and nail, and won the hearts of thousands of supporters." Diouf himself was acutely aware of the lack of diversity at the management level, telling an interviewer in 2008 that the fact he was the only black president of a top-tier European club was "a painful observation." "Pape will remain in the hearts of the Marseillais forever, as one of the great architects in the club's history," Marseilles said in a statement.

Senegal President Macky Sall also paid tribute to "a great figure of sport" on Twitter.

"To his family, I offer, on behalf of the nation, my deepest condolences."

Related Topics

Football Twitter France Died Po Nice Marseille Paris Chad Senegal Citizenship Post Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 April 2020

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

10 hours ago

Punjab to administer 'Hydrochlorophyll' treatment ..

8 hours ago

G20 vows to fight coronavirus impact on poor natio ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.