UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Papua Unrest Death Toll Hits 26: Indonesian Police

Faizan Hashmi 3 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 10:30 AM

Papua unrest death toll hits 26: Indonesian police

Wamena, Indonesia, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :At least 26 people have been killed in fresh unrest in Indonesia's restive Papua region, authorities said Tuesday, as thousands fled to shelters following a day of violence that saw victims burned alive in buildings set ablaze by protesters.

Papua, on the western half of New Guinea island, has been gripped by weeks of violent protests fuelled by anger over racism, as well as fresh calls for self-rule in the impoverished territory.

Some 22 people died in Wamena city where hundreds had demonstrated and burned down a government office and other buildings on Monday, with some victims perishing in deliberately set fires, authorities said, as they upped the death toll from a previous 20 with more than 70 injured.

Some 700 people had been rounded up for questioning over the deadly riots, the military said.

"Some were burned, some were hacked to death... some were trapped in fires," local military commander Chandra Dianto told AFP.

"(We're) going to scour the debris to look for more possible victims in shops and stalls that were set on fire," he added.

Most victims in Wamena were non-Papuans, authorities said, threatening an escalation in violence against migrants from other parts of the Southeast Asian archipelago.

Most of the recent clashes have been between separatist protesters and Indonesian security forces.

A soldier and three civilians also died in provincial capital Jayapura, where security forces and stone-throwing protesters clashed Monday.

The soldier was stabbed to death, while three students died from rubber bullet wounds, authorities said, without elaborating.

- 'Racist comments' - Monday's protests in Wamena -- mostly involving high-schoolers -- were reportedly sparked by racist comments made by a teacher, but police have disputed that account as a "hoax".

The United Liberation Movement for West Papua, which is pushing for independence, described Monday's violence as a "massacre" and said that 17 Papuan high school students had been gunned down by Indonesian security forces.

Neither the military nor the independence movement's claims could be independently verified. Conflicting accounts are common in Papua.

More than 4,000 residents, including mothers and their children, have fled to military and police posts, government buildings and a local church to seek shelter, according to authorities.

A low-level separatist insurgency has simmered for decades in the former Dutch colony after Jakarta took over the mineral-rich region in the 1960s. A vote to stay within the archipelago was widely viewed as rigged.

Weeks of protests broke out across Papua and in other parts of Indonesia after the mid-August arrest and tear-gassing of dozens of Papuan students, who were also racially abused, in the country's second-biggest city, Surabaya.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Riots Police Vote Died Jayapura Surabaya Jakarta Independence Indonesia Guinea Church From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan v Sri Lanka series sponsors, logos to be ..

16 minutes ago

CDA restarts development work in residual area of ..

11 minutes ago

Vyshinsky to Host Program About Ukraine on Russian ..

11 minutes ago

Third int'l moot on childhood to be held at AIOU t ..

11 minutes ago

Chairman of UAE Fatwa Council represents Muslim sc ..

27 minutes ago

Bangladesh head to N.Zealand for first time since ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.