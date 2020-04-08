UrduPoint.com
Paraguay Court Releases Ronaldinho Into House Arrest In Asuncion Hotel

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 01:50 AM

Paraguay court releases Ronaldinho into house arrest in Asuncion hotel

Asuncion, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A judge in Paraguay on Tuesday ordered the release of Brazilian football great Ronaldinho and his brother into house arrest at an Asuncion hotel.

Judge Gustavo Amarilla told reporters that he had ordered the "continuation of house arrest in a hotel for Ronaldinho and his brother.

"They were jailed almost exactly a month ago to await trial on charges of using false passports to enter Paraguay. Lawyers for the men posted bail of $1.6 million.

