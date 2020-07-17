UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paraguay FA Nervous Ahead Of S.American Football Restart

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:40 AM

Paraguay FA nervous ahead of S.American football restart

Asuncion, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Paraguay will be looking to set an example for others when it restarts its football league on Friday following a four-month suspension due to the coronavirus.

It will be the first South American national league to do so and all eyes from the continent will be on Paraguay, one of the least affected countries regionally by the deadly virus.

"We have to be an example for others," said veteran Olimpia forward Roque Santa Cruz, a former Manchester City and Bayern Munich player.

"This break has cost me a lot of rhythm. It's had huge consequences for those of us training at a high level," added the 38-year-old, who urged players to respect health protocols so that the league would not be suspended again.

Players are barred from spitting, clearing their noses, kissing the ball, hugging and swapping shirts.

However, it's been a bumpy build up that has left the Paraguayan Football Association feeling nervous.

One player from 12 de Octubre has been isolated from his team for the rest of the season by the association after he was arrested by police following a traffic accident in which he was violating quarantine rules.

The association's medical commission has also ordered all stadium boxes closed after becoming concerned at images of officials closely congregating inside one at the Sporting Luqueno stadium in Luque during a friendly match.

And the association is considering sanctions against the General Diaz club for playing a friendly using referees not accredited by the governing body.

Several players from different clubs were also sanctioned by public prosecutors for organizing foot-volley matches during the mandatory quarantine.

Football actually returned to South America last month with the start of the Rio state championship in Brazil, but this will be the first national league to restart.

Related Topics

Football Accident Police Traffic Santa Cruz Brazil Paraguay All From Manchester City Bayern (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor discuss coope ..

14 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

28 minutes ago

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

28 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

58 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.