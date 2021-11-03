UrduPoint.com

Paraguay Police Investigating Murders Of German Archaeologist, Daughter

Asuncion, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Police said Tuesday they were investigating a robbery motive in the shooting deaths of a German archaeologist and his teenage daughter found dead in their home near the Paraguay capital last month.

Bernard von Bredow, 62, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the neck and traces of possible torture at the family's home in Aregua on October 22, according to Paraguayan forensics investigator Hector Meza.

The body of the scientist's daughter Loreena, 14, was found with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

"The house was in complete disarray, with blood stains nearly everywhere," Hugo Grance, the Paraguayan police's head of murder investigations, told AFP.

The evidence suggested the attackers had been trying to force Von Bredow to open the safe, which was found still locked.

Grance said suspects have been identified among a group of construction workers recently fired by Von Bredow.

The victim was well known in Germany for his discovery in the 1970s of a woolly mammoth skeleton.

