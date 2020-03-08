Paraguay reports first coronavirus case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Asuncion, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Paraguay has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, the South American nation's public health minister said on Saturday.

The central laboratory of the Ministry of Public Health confirmed the COVID-19 case on Saturday afternoon, Julio Mazzoleni wrote on Twitter.

"Protocols already tested and approved by the WHO are being applied," he added, referring to the World Health Organization.

Mazzoleni said Friday that authorities had tested a person who had arrived from Italy, which has had the most COVID-19 deaths of any country outside of China.

Health authorities were continuing to monitor 70 others who had arrived from abroad.