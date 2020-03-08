UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paraguay Reports First Coronavirus Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 08:50 AM

Paraguay reports first coronavirus case

Asuncion, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Paraguay has confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus, the South American nation's public health minister said on Saturday.

The central laboratory of the Ministry of Public Health confirmed the COVID-19 case on Saturday afternoon, Julio Mazzoleni wrote on Twitter.

"Protocols already tested and approved by the WHO are being applied," he added, referring to the World Health Organization.

Mazzoleni said Friday that authorities had tested a person who had arrived from Italy, which has had the most COVID-19 deaths of any country outside of China.

Health authorities were continuing to monitor 70 others who had arrived from abroad.

Related Topics

World China Twitter Italy Paraguay From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends &#039;Super Saturday&# ..

8 hours ago

Scoreboards: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiato ..

9 hours ago

Patel, Hafeez propel Qalandars to victory against ..

9 hours ago

Sustainable development linked to equal opportunit ..

9 hours ago

Corona virus not a new disease: Experts

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.