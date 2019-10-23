Paralympic champion Marieke Vervoort dies by euthanasia

(@imziishan)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Belgian Paralympian Marieke Vervoort, the 100m champion from the 2012 London Games has died by euthanasia at the age of 40, Belgian media reported on Tuesday.

Euthanasia is legal in Belgium and the spikey haired athlete announced her intentions after the Rio Games in 2016 to follow that path if her degenerative condition worsened her suffering.

Despite falling sick aged 14 Vervoort pursued a sporting life with passion, playing wheelchair basketball, swimming and racing in triathlons.