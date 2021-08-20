UrduPoint.com

Paralympic Flame In Tokyo As Virus Surges Days Before Opening

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Paralympic flame in Tokyo as virus surges days before opening

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The Paralympic flame arrived in Tokyo on Friday as virus cases hit fresh records nationwide just four days before the Games begin.

Japan's daily infections topped 25,000 for the first time on Thursday, with the number of severe cases also higher than ever as the nation battles a fifth wave driven by the more contagious Delta variant.

As Tokyo prepares to host the top sporting event for athletes with disabilities, organisers urged participants to follow virus rules with increased vigilance.

"The infection situation today is different to how it was before the Olympics. It has deteriorated," said Tokyo 2020 official Hidemasa Nakamura.

"And the local medical system is also in a very tight situation," he told reporters after a meeting of experts to discuss Covid-19 measures.

"Para athletes, compared to Olympic athletes, risk having even more serious symptoms, so we need to be even more careful." Flame-lighting ceremonies were held without spectators across the capital on Friday, after the traditional torch relay was scrapped over fears that crowds could spread infections.

Over the past week, multiple Paralympic flames have been transferred from torch to torch at similar scaled-back events across the country.

These flames were combined at an evening ceremony in Tokyo attended by top officials including Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

"From the bottom of my heart, I am looking forward to being able to share excitement with everyone as Para athletes from around the world do their best," Suga said.

International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parsons said the Games would show "that there is light at the end of the dark tunnel we have all experienced over the last 20 months".

Earlier in the day, a huge version of the red, blue and green Paralympic agitos symbol was brought to the Tokyo bay area on a barge, replacing the five rings which were towed away after the Olympics.

The pandemic-delayed Olympics were held mostly behind closed doors, with athletes tested daily and confined to their accommodation and Games venues.

These conditions will largely be replicated at the Paralympics, which open on Tuesday with around 4,400 athletes set to compete in 22 sports.

So far, 86 positive tests have been recorded among Paralympics participants, mostly among Japan-based employees and contractors.

Organisers insist the Olympics did not cause any significant increase in virus cases in Japan, with 546 cases detected out of tens of thousands of athletes, officials and media.

An estimated 88 percent of those in the Paralympic Village are vaccinated, according to organisers.

Around 40 percent of Japan's population are fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Sports Tokyo Japan 2020 Olympics Media Event All From Share Best Top

Recent Stories

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

1 hour ago
 Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ trig ..

Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

2 hours ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee convenes 8th meetin ..

UAE-Kazakhstan Joint Committee convenes 8th meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.