Paramount Announces Sale Of Simon & Schuster For $1.62 Bn

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 08:50 AM

New York, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Paramount Global said Monday it had reached an agreement to sell Simon & Schuster, a top US publisher, to private equity firm KKR for $1.62 billion.

The proposed sale, if it goes through, will end a years' long effort to sell the prestigious publishing house, whose authors include Stephen King, Colleen Hoover and Bob Woodward.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement on a transaction that delivers excellent value to Paramount shareholders while also positioning Simon & Schuster for its next phase of growth with KKR," Paramount Global president and CEO Bob Bakish said in a statement Monday.

After the purchase -- which Paramount said will be made entirely in cash -- Simon & Schuster will become a "standalone private company," according to the statement.

The publisher will retain its existing leadership.

"With KKR's support, we look forward to collaborating on new strategies that will enhance our ability to provide readers a great array of books and to give authors the best possible publication they can receive," Simon & Schuster president and CEO Jonathan Karp said in the statement.

The deal announced Monday is less than last year's tentative plan to sell the company to Penguin Random House for $2.18 billion, which foundered amid regulatory concerns.

US District Court Judge Florence Pan, in her ruling, said the government had convincingly shown that the merger would substantially lessen competition "in the market for the US publishing rights to anticipated top-selling books."Paramount at the time made clear its intentions to continue to look for a buyer for the unit, calling it "a non-core asset."

