Paranaense win all-Brazilian final to claim Copa Sudamericana

Montevideo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Athletico Paranaense won the Copa Sudamericana, the continent's second-tier club competition, in the first ever final to be contested by two Brazilian teams when they beat Bragantino 1-0 in the final in Montevideo on Saturday.

Paranaense, who knocked out Uruguayan side Penarol in the semi-final, secured their second Copa Sudamericana thanks to a goal from attacking midfielder Nikao in the 29th minute.

Paranaense also won the trophy in 2018 and were Copa Libertadores finalists in 2005.

Bragantino were still in the second division as recently as 2019 when their partnership with Red Bull began, prior to their acquisition by the Austrian drinks company last year.